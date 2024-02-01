Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Price Target to $16.50

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $16.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 32.94%. Analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 106.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

