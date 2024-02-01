Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 3M (MMM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently:
- 1/24/2024 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $87.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2024 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/4/2023 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.
3M Stock Down 1.5 %
MMM opened at $94.30 on Thursday. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $120.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.
3M Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
