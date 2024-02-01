Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for 3M (MMM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of 3M (NYSE: MMM) recently:

1/24/2024 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $87.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – 3M had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2023 – 3M had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2023 – 3M was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $98.00.

MMM opened at $94.30 on Thursday. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $120.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

