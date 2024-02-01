Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

NYSE MTH traded down $7.28 on Thursday, hitting $158.33. 200,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,841. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.82. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $103.61 and a 52-week high of $179.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.88. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 19.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Meritage Homes by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

