Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,493 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on L. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $72.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.89. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.