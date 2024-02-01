Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matterport were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Matterport by 30.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 107.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 1,988.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 74,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth $123,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matterport alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Matterport from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $65,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matterport Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTTR opened at $2.25 on Thursday. Matterport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 135.23%. The business had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.