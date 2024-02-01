Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 224 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock worth $2,015,326 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $142.90 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $157.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day moving average of $126.13.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.47.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

