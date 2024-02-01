Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,135 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 38.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 29.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 8,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 23.2% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,658 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 284,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of AOS opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $82.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.77.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,570.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

