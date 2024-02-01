Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.36% of Waters worth $58,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Waters by 55.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $317.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $346.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

