Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Position Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $13,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,119,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911,476 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

