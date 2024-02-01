Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.25 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 1st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $153.19 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $5.45 or 0.00012935 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016423 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00017105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,153.22 or 1.00011598 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011234 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00184754 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 5.38316384 USD and is down -6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $7,305,468.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

