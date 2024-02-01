Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading Down 6.3%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 65,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 192,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

