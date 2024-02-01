Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 1,735 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,886.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $28.09 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.55.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

