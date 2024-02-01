Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $236.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.26 and its 200 day moving average is $207.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.10 and a current ratio of 13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.55. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $248.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $170.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $646,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 25.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,440 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 14.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners



Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

