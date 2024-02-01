Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.0% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,370,000 after purchasing an additional 55,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 1.7 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $126.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.73. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.