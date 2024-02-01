Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes $676,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in Align Technology by 593.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $267.32 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.88.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.60.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

