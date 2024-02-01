Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 796 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $153.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.32.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.