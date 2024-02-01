Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 76 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.0% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $124,576,000 after buying an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,408.77 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,439.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,279.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2,059.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,669 shares of company stock valued at $12,723,541. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

