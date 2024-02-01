Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 98.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 411.0% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

