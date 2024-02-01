Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 12.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 160.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 47.63%. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

