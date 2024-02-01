Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,134 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2,536.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 12.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 124.6% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.76.

Paycom Software Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $190.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $195.24 and its 200 day moving average is $242.88. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.20 per share, with a total value of $49,988.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

