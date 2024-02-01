Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in HEICO by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $179.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $153.63 and a 12 month high of $191.00.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

