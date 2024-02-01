Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $654,000 in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.27% of BlackRock Income Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKT. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 116,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,205,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 90,370 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock opened at $12.19 on Thursday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

BlackRock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

