Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $636,000 Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Southwest by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,993 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 126,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.3% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Capital Southwest Price Performance

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $26.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 52.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 97.02%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

