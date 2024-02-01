Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 18,960 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,960 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 11.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,516 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 29.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $663.20 million, a P/E ratio of 191.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $54.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock TCP Capital

About BlackRock TCP Capital

(Free Report)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.