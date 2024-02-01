Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 197,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 3.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:MFIC opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $68.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.26 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

