Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 16,777 Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

