Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 89,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.38. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

