Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,047 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,083 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,979 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 83,687 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX opened at $433.38 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.65.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $379.00 target price (up previously from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.87.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

