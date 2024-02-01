Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Sells $270,000.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heath Lukatch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Heath Lukatch sold 13,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $828,880.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $71.42 on Thursday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $73.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,164.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,888,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,718 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the third quarter worth $51,180,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $42,066,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 407.5% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,689,000 after buying an additional 815,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCVX. Bank of America upped their target price on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

