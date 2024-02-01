Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 3,170 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $245.78 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.06. The company has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

