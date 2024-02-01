Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 10,865 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,341 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.64.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

