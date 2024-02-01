Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 102,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 99,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,153,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PFE opened at $27.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

