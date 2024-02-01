Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Reduces Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 158.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 1,462.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

TC Energy stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $42.80.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,683.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

