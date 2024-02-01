Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $36.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.