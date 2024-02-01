Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 54.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,793 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 59,830 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 57,409 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $144.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $161.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.14.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

