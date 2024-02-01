Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Increased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 714.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,698,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,674 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13,060.0% during the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 658,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,807,000 after acquiring an additional 653,002 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,138,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 396.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,390,000 after acquiring an additional 468,575 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.79.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
