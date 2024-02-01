Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,300.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.81. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3743 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

