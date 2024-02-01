Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $128,190,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after purchasing an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth $71,423,000.

VYM opened at $112.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.32 and a 200-day moving average of $107.15. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $113.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

