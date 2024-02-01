Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Decreased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

