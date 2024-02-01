VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) Declares $0.12 Interim Dividend

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.
VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Price Performance
