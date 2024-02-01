Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,037 shares of company stock valued at $127,771,740. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $564.11 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The company has a market capitalization of $244.12 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $488.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

