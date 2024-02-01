Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after buying an additional 653,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after buying an additional 107,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.18.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

