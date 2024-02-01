Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.62.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $139.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.82. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.