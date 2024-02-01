Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,795,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 305,070 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter worth about $971,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $13.06 on Thursday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $596.06 million, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Smith & Wesson Brands

Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,243.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,060 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.