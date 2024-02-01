Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Invests $247,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 86,314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,104,000 after purchasing an additional 145,476 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.72 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.45.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
