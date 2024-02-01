Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.2% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $335.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $127.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.11. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $248.96 and a 1 year high of $342.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

