Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,449,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,151,000 after buying an additional 715,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $1,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,008,213.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,988,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $67.70 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.15, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

