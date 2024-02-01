Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,285 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 16.5% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 16.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $493.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $508.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $476.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

