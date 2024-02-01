Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 1,600 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $65.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

