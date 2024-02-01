Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 476,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,928 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Valero Energy worth $67,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

VLO stock opened at $138.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.50%.

Valero Energy Company Profile



Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

